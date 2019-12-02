Government of Flanders Grants 1 Million Euros to the Africa Climate Change Fund to Support 5 Projects in Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa

The Government of Flanders this year has committed 1 million euros to the [Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF)](https://www.afdb.org/en/topics-and-sectors/initiatives-partnerships/africa-climate-change-fund) (http://bit.ly/34JgdzF) to support five projects in three African countries – Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa. In Malawi, the project will contribute to “demonstration of an innovative results-based… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/government-of-flanders-grants-1-...
