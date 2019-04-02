Government of Japan releases USD 1.5 million for Stabilization activities in North-East Nigeria

The Government of Japan has released USD 1,500,000 to fund community stabilization activities in Nigeria’s North-East region. These funds will be utilized through an ongoing programme launched in 2016, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in Nigeria. The interventions being implemented in the region are aimed at supporting victims of Boko Haram insurgency in […]

