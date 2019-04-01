Governor General of Canada to visit Rwanda

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Rwanda from April 4 to 9, 2019. At the invitation of the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the Governor General will attend the ceremony for the 25th commemoration of the Genocide against the […]
