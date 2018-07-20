Grain Market Participants Highlight the Role of Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency and Data Availability to Improve Food Security in Egypt

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held two workshops on 17-18 July 2018 in Cairo on “Grain Market Data Availability and Quality in Egypt” and “Supply Chain Efficiency & National Food Security”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, […]
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (...
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...