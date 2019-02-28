Growth of global manufacturing slowed in 2018 according to United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Industrial Statistics Yearbook

The rate of global manufacturing growth has slowed, mainly as a consequence of trade and tariff barriers, according to the International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics 2019 published by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). World manufacturing value added rose by 3.6 per cent in 2018, slightly lower than the 3.8 per cent recorded in […]

