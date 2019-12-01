Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Guinness PRO14 Review – Round 7


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Toyota Cheetahs left Neath a relieved team that they broke their Guinness PRO14 tour duck to hand Hawies Fourie his first win in charge of the team after taking over the coaching from Franco Smith in round four. [The Free Staters’ 18-13 win](https://www.springboks.rugby/articles/2019/11/30/Toyota-Cheetahs-snatch-away-win-over-Ospreys) (http://bit.ly/2R7k9GH) saw them break a run of three away… Read more […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




