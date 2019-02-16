H.E. The Ambassador calls on Hon. Kenji Wakamiya, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives

H.E. Mr. S.K.Maina, M.B.S. paid a courtesy call on Hon. Kenji Wakamiya, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives at his office on Friday 15th February, 2019. During the meeting, Ambassador congratulated the Chairman on his new appointment. The Ambassador sought the support of Japan in Kenya’s bid for a Non-Permanent Seat […]

