Hackathon Workshop

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is conducting its latest hackathon on the theme “A digital solution for effective vote counting and the announcement of election results.” This is the eighth in a series of twelve hackathons under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program. Subject matter and technology experts will meet February 28 through March 1, 2020 […]

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is conducting its latest hackathon on the theme “A digital solution for effective vote counting and the announcement...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...