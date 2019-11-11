Halima Aliko Dangote Takes charge of Dangote Group Commercial Operations

Halima Aliko Dangote has been appointed as the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) (www.Dangote.com), one of Africa’s largest and most diversified business conglomerates. According to a release by the company, Halima Aliko Dangote is returning to the Group after serving on secondment in several capacities across two of its Business […]
