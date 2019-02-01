Headcounts show reduction in two of South Sudan’s Largest Displacement Sites

Reports released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in South Sudan show a decline in the number of people in two of the country’s largest displacement hubs: Wau and Bentiu displacement sites. Recent headcounts indicate that 114,330 people are residing in Bentiu UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, while […]

