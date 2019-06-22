Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

“Healthwise, it was a disaster” – MSF team finds catastrophic medical situation in Libya’s Zintan and Gharyan detention centres


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


MSF staff who were recently granted access to two detention centres in Libya found a catastrophic medical situation amongst the people detained there. The situation in Zintan and Gharyan detention centres, located south of Tripoli in the Nafusa Mountains, is consistent with reports, later confirmed by UN agencies, that at least 22 people have died […]

MSF staff who were recently granted access to two detention centres in Libya found a catastrophic medical situation amongst the people det...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/06/2019

Tchad : l’Ambassade US sensibilise sur la lutte contre la traite des personnes

Tchad : l’Ambassade US sensibilise sur la lutte contre la traite des personnes

Tchad : des agents du ministère de la Santé formés sur la passation de marchés Tchad : des agents du ministère de la Santé formés sur la passation de marchés 21/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination d'un conseiller à la Présidence de la République

21/06/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination à la Cour suprême

21/06/2019

Tchad : nomination d'officiers supérieurs à la Force multinationale mixte

21/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH