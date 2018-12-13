Home Affairs Minister Cwele to issue IDs to Alexandra Fire Disaster Victims

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, is scheduled to visit Alexandra on Friday 14 December 2018 where he will issue IDs and birth certificates to victims of the recent fire. Officials of Home Affairs have been on the ground together with other stakeholders to assess the level of required support. Home Affairs is […]

