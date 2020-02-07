Alwihda Info
Hope and anxiety as Congolese refugees return home from Angola


By Alexandra Stenbock-Fermor and Lubiana Gosp-Server in Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo


By Alexandra Stenbock-Fermor and Lubiana Gosp-Server in Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo Although UNHCR gave them cash assistance, registered their numbers and helped them with transport where possible, many still face extremely difficult conditions. They walked for days, sleeping on roadsides and carrying all their belongings. Some families who returned spontaneously are uncertain about… […]

By Alexandra Stenbock-Fermor and Lubiana Gosp-Server in Kananga, Democratic Republic of...

