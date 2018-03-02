Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
English News

Huawei unveils latest 5G advances


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Mars 2018 modifié le 2 Mars 2018 - 18:02

"Today's consumers want more: they expect their technology to be both powerful and adaptable – and Huawei is committed to creating devices that not only meet these expectations but create experiences that make everyday computing extraordinary," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.


By Jiang Bo, Zhao Yongxin (People's Daily)  

Huawei revealed its latest 5G devices in Barcelona, Spain on February 25, 2018. (Photo: Jiang Bo & Zhao Yongxin)
Barcelona (People’s Daily) - China’s Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled its 5G customer-premises equipment (CPE) at the World Mobile Conference in Barcelona, Spain, announcing that the new technology is on its way.

The Huawei 5G CPE is the world’s first commercial terminal device supporting the globally recognized 3GPP telecommunications standard for 5G technology.

With new design updates and outstanding performance-driven enhancements, the latest 5G devices showcase the power of technology to deliver innovative computing experiences ready for the mobile world.

“Today’s consumers want more: they expect their technology to be both powerful and adaptable – and Huawei is committed to creating devices that not only meet these expectations but create experiences that make everyday computing extraordinary,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

