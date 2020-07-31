Alwihda Info
IKEA Foundation contributes $3.5 million to support Food and Agriculture Organization”s (FAO) work with refugees and host communities in eastern Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2020


A $3.5 million dollar contribution from the IKEA Foundation will support efforts by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to empower refugees and their host communities in one of the world’s largest displacement crises. The partnership will help vulnerable populations in Kenya and Uganda to generate a reliable source of income, […]

