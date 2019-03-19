IMF Executive Board Concludes Regional Consultation with West African Economic and Monetary Union

On March 18, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the regional consultation1 with WAEMU. Background Economic activity remains strong with subdued inflation. Despite adverse terms-of-trade shocks and security concerns in some member-countries, real GDP growth is estimated to have exceeded 6 percent for the 7th consecutive year in 2018, fueled […]
On March 18, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the regional c...
On March 18, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the regional c...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...