IOM Continues Relief Efforts in Zimbabwe, Malawi after Cyclone Idai

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is addressing the humanitarian needs of populations affected by Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe, Malawi, in addition to the ongoing response in Mozambique after an appeal was launched earlier this week. Zimbabwe The hardest hit province is Manicaland where Chimanimani and Chipinge districts remain inaccessible due to heavy rains, strong […]

