If India can be partitioned on religion why not China / Taiwan on ideology

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 21 Mars 2018 modifié le 21 Mars 2018 - 14:59

Bengaluru, India

Sub:- (i)- Religion also works as ideology in politics / State matters (ii)- China recognizes Pakistan & Bangladesh and supports Pak’s claim on Kashmir on the basis of religion (iii)- Secular-democracy v/s communism is legitimate political fight (iv)- India & world-community should not be intimidated by hollow & boastful talks / threats of Xi Jinping (v)- With majority of employees in any country, democracy best suited to Socialism (vi)- Socialism nothing but joint-capitalism where private-capital also deployed profitably (vii)- World democratic community should support independent Taiwan and human-rights-friendly Separatists movement in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet etc (viii)- India should fight both, anti-human rights theocracy & communism, in its neighborhood



---As per Chinese national media and media internationally the Chinese President Xi Jinping [during his speech at the closing of this year's National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday] vowed to safeguard China's territorial integrity and had a stern warning to those who would attempt to split the country,. In this veiled threat Xi sent a so-called strong signal toward the 'pro-independence forces' from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. Xi also said that only socialism can save China.



India & world-community should not be intimidated by these hollow & boastful talks / threats of Xi Jinping. If Xi thinks that China will be left alone to practice authoritarian political model of communism in this age of human-rights-friendly globalization then he is living in make belief world. Religion also works as ideology in politics / State matters. China not only recognizes Pakistan & Bangladesh (which came into existence when India was partitioned in 1947 on the basis of religion) but also supports (in many ways including at international forum) Pak’s claim on Kashmir on the basis of religion. Therefore China should not mind if India and world-community tries to not only separate Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang etc from China on the basis of ideology but even to convert China from authoritarian-communist to a human-rights-friendly secular-democratic country.



As far socialism behind which Xi is trying to hide and defend authoritarian and anti-human-rights communist regime in China, Xi should know that with majority of employees (than employers) in any country the democratic political model (with universal adult franchise) is best suited to Socialism. Xi should further know that Socialism is nothing but joint-capitalism where State-capital (like private-capital) is also deployed profitably especially for the benefit of the human rights (including employment) of the people.



Communist China generally gives the example of democratic India where ~ 40 farmers are reportedly committing suicide daily and there is huge unemployment due to agrarian-crises where two third of India lives in villages and half of the population (in contrast to 1.5 to 5 % in advanced economies) is engaged in agriculture because manufacturing and service sector have not adequately been developed in India. But Xi should know that once Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital is realized as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/PSHRC-brings-hope-to--600-million-Indian-farmers-Ors-through-over--15-Trillion-huge-State-capital_a62144.html the tears from the face of every suffering Indian will be wiped-out by properly & profitably deploying this huge State-capital (here it is relevant to mention that if China can become world-power with ~ $ 4 Trillion surplus money then what India will be with $ 15-16 Trillion State-capital, is any body’s guess).



Therefore India should neither be cowed-down by these hollow boastful talks / threats of Chinese President nor should be afraid of what China can do in Kashmir or at Doklam or regarding India State of Arunachal Pradesh (which China claims as its own territory).



On the contrary India should not only support (openly with gusto) the forces of independence and separation in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang etc but should also make its commitment public to convert China (which is increasingly becoming threat to the security of India) from communist to secular-democratic country and India should ask world-secular-democratic-community too to help / support India in this mission of making China a human-rights-friendly secular-democratic country.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India



