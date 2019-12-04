Alwihda Info
Imbokodo ready for historic first at HSBC Cape Town Sevens


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Zintle Mpupha will captain the Springbok Women’s Sevens team at next weekend’s HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament, while Zenay Jordaan, South Africa’s most experienced player in the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series, will pull the strings for the Imbokodo as playmaker. Imbokodo coach Paul Delport, Mpupha and Jordaan joined forces in the Commonwealth Games […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



