Imbokodo to face familiar foes in Stellenbosch


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Springbok Women’s Sevens team were drawn with China, Poland and Mexico in Pool A of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament for women, to be played on 28-29 March at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Japan, Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan and Belgium will contest Pool B, and Scotland, Kenya, Argentina and […]

The Springbok Women's Sevens team were drawn with China, Poland and Mexico in Pool A of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger

