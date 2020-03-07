Imbokodo to face familiar foes in Stellenbosch

The Springbok Women’s Sevens team were drawn with China, Poland and Mexico in Pool A of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament for women, to be played on 28-29 March at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. Japan, Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan and Belgium will contest Pool B, and Scotland, Kenya, Argentina and […]

