In Exclusive Video Statement, Angola President Touts Economic Reforms, Invites Investors to Angola Oil & Gas 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Angola has adopted a new era of oil and gas through reforms and transparency of tenders; President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will unpack best international practices for Angola’s oil and gas sector at the first Angola Oil & Gas 2019: Oil remains a key driver of Angola’s economy and capital spending. In an exclusive video […]

