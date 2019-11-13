In Tombura, UNMISS Works With Faith Groups to Foster Peaceful Coexistence

22-year-old Angelica Luka finds herself working long hours making pancakes, daily, yet her labour fetches only 1.5 dollars by the time she retires. It is the only way she gets to feed her three children. “I’m doing this small business to provide salt and soap, and anything I might need like clothes and shoes for […]

