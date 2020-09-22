In Wake of Severe Flooding, International Organization for Migration (IOM), USAID Combine to Deliver 155 Tons of Doated Relief Supplies to Sudan

Sudan is facing its worst flooding in decades. Weeks of heavy rains have caused destruction, displacement and loss of lives, leading the Government of Sudan to declare a three-month State of Emergency in the country. To assist thousands affected by the floods roiling Sudan in recent weeks, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) joined the […]
