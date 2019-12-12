India condemns terrorist attack in Niger

India condemns the terrorist attack in the western region of Niger on 10 December, 2019, where more than 70 have been killed and many injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Niger. India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger […]

