English News

Initial progress made from China’s crackdown on gang and organized crimes


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 11 Mars 2018 modifié le 11 Mars 2018 - 09:06

By Wang Yunsong from People’s Daily

China has achieved initial progress from its nationwide campaign to combat gang and organized crimes that are most resented by the public, according to the office of the leading group for the campaign.

Under the efforts of judicial and law-enforcement organs at each level, the country has cracked down on criminal gangs, arrested a group of gang-related suspects, and prosecuted a number of gang-related and organized crimes, the office added.

In addition, clues pointing to "protective umbrellas" of gang crime have been sent to disciplinary and supervisory authorities for further investigation, said the office, adding that the fight against such crimes is in "crushing tide".

In a document released by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council this January, China announced the start of a new campaign against organized crime and officials who shelter criminal organizations.

The campaign, as part of efforts to fulfill the missions set by the 19th CPC National Congress and instructions from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, is designed to ensure people’s contented lives, maintain social order, preserve long-term peace and stability of the state, and consolidate the foundation of governance, said the document.

“Gang-related crime is a malignant tumor threatening the healthy development of society, and a disease that people detest,” said Wang Guoqing, the spokesperson of the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at a press conference held on March 2 at the Great Hall of the People.

The nationwide campaign to combat criminal gangs and organized crimes is a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, he said, adding that it follows the shared aspirations of the public.
“We have every reason to believe that the large-scale campaign will win over people's hearts and be a victory for the rule of law,” he added.

More than 2,600 criminal cases related to gambling have been cracked down nationwide since the beginning of 2018, with 7,500 suspects arrested.

Many places across the country have intensified their fight against drug-related crimes as well. Data showed that a total of 1,364 drug-related crimes have been uncovered since January 23, with 1,504 suspects arrested and 43.2 kilograms of drugs captured.

