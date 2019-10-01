International Coffee Day: Your cup of NESCAFÉ is more than what it is

The story of your NESCAFÉ begins long before it reaches your cup. The tiny coffee bean, which is dried, roasted and ground into the powder that you brew for your coffee, is deeply rooted in West Africa, touching many lives. From Africa, for Africa Did you know that the NESCAFÉ we drink in Central and […]

The story of your NESCAFÉ begins long before it reaches your cup. The tiny coffee bean, which is dried, roasted and ground into the powder that you brew for your coffee, is deeply rooted...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...