Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Conference on the Implementation of Land Information Systems


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Uganda’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development together with IGN FI (www.IGNFI.fr/en), and supported by the World Bank, are organizing an international conference on ‘Implementation of the National Land Information System: Sharing Experiences, Innovations and Good Practices.’ The theme is ‘Global Modernization of Land Administration — Making your LIS a Success’ and the guest… […]

Uganda’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development together with IGN FI (www.IGNFI.fr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/02/2020

Tchad : un affrontement au Nord après l'attaque d'une position militaire

Tchad : un affrontement au Nord après l'attaque d'une position militaire

Lac Tchad : l'image de la NASA qui fait froid dans le dos Lac Tchad : l'image de la NASA qui fait froid dans le dos 19/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un affrontement au Nord après l'attaque d'une position militaire

19/02/2020

Lac Tchad : l'image de la NASA qui fait froid dans le dos

19/02/2020

Tchad : le CCMSR revendique l’attaque contre l’armée au Tibesti

19/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un match de foot sous tension à Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades 18/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar