International Decade for People of African Descent Regional Meeting in Dakar, Senegal, 23-24 October 2019

The UN Human Rights Office and African Union Commission will on 23 and 24 October hold a regional conference in Dakar as part of the [International Decade for People of African Descent](https://www.un.org/en/events/africandescentdecade/). The Dakar meeting will have dynamic youth participation and benefit from digital interaction and social media presence, and will incorporate historical and cultural… […]
The UN Human Rights Office and African Union Commission will on 23 and 24 October h...
The UN Human Rights Office and African Union Commission will on 23 and 24 October h...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...