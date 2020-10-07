Alwihda Info
International Migration within Africa nearly doubled between 2008 and 2017: Report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Octobre 2020


The movement of people between countries within Africa is the defining feature of migration on the continent a new, 10-year study of migration has concluded. The second edition of the [Report on Labour Migration Statistics in Africa](https://au.int/en/documents/20200930/second-edition-labour-migration-statistics-report-africa) (2017), released by the African Union Commission (AUC) in Addis Ababa on… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/international-migration-within-africa-nearly-doubl...

