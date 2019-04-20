Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves US$118.2 Million Rapid Credit Facility Assistance to the Republic of Mozambique in the Wake of Cyclone Idai


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Avril 2019


The financial assistance is intended to address large budgetary and external financing gaps arising from reconstruction needs after Cyclone Idai, which caused significant loss of life and infrastructure damage; The authorities remain committed to macroeconomic stability, which will also be underpinned by the IMF’s financing. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today […]

The financial assistance is intended to address large budgetary and external financing gaps ar...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




