International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes 2019 Article IV visit to Zambia

IMF staff and Zambian authorities took stock of recent economic developments and the future outlook and prospects as part of the 2019 Article IV consultation; large fiscal deficits and rising debt service have resulted in domestic expenditure arrears, taking a toll on growth; discussions focused on policy options to lower debt-related vulnerabilities and support economic […]
