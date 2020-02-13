International Monetary Fund (IMF) Statement at the end of a Staff Visit to Chad

The economy continues to recover, and the outlook remains broadly positive, though subject to some challenges; Fiscal performance is on-track but spending pressures are starting to emerge. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Edward Gemayel visited N’Djamena during February 6-12 to take stock of the latest economic and financial developments and follow-up on […]

The economy continues to recover, and the outlook remains broadly positive, though subject to some challenges; F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...