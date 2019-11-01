International Organization for Migration (IOM) Calls for Immediate, Unconditional Release of Abductees in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration continues to call for the unconditional release of a female volunteer and a four-year-old child abducted in South Sudan during gun-battle on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of three IOM humanitarian workers. “There are efforts are being made at this time to try to locate the whereabouts of our […]

The International Organization for Migration continues to call for the unconditional release of a female volunteer and a four-year-old child a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...