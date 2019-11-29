International Organization for Migration (IOM) Flies Bangladeshi Migrants Arrived Home from Libya

More than 150 Bangladeshi migrants including conflict wounded, survivors of failed sea crossings to Europe and former detainees returned home from Libya Thursday morning with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme. The flight with 152 men aboard left Misrata on Wednesday bound for Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International… […]

More than 150 Bangladeshi migrants including conflict wounded, survivors of failed sea c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...