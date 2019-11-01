International Organization for Migration (IOM) Partners with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to Broaden Humanitarian Access in Middle East and North Africa

Armed conflicts and crises around the worldhave left millions of civilians unable to access critical aid. Furthermore, an alarming trend of attacks on aid workers and other non-lethal obstacles to sustained humanitarian access has led to one development: humanitarian access gaps and challenges to principled engagement. The role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has become increasingly […]
Armed conflicts and crises around the worldhave left millions of civilians unable to access c...
Armed conflicts and crises around the worldhave left millions of civilians unable to access c...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...