International Organization for Migration (IOM): USD 54 Million Needed to Assist 113,000 Vulnerable Migrants in Horn of Africa, Yemen

An estimated 113,000 vulnerable migrants are in transit or stranded in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen in need of life-saving assistance, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said today. “Migrants undertaking these journeys do so in search of a better life for themselves and their families,” said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM’s Regional Director for the East […]
