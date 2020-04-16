Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Sport Media Awards 2020 edition launched today – Submissions now open!


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2020


In a moment of extreme uncertainty for the world, good journalism does not stop. And neither do the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) (www.AIPSmedia.com) Sport Media Awards! From today, submissions for the third edition are officially open for all categories. The Awards are a true festival for the best sport storytellers across all media platforms, […]

In a moment of extreme uncertainty for the world, good journalism does not stop. And neither do the International Sports Pres...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/04/2020

Tchad - Boko Haram : Le Niger se félicite de la "parfaite réussite de l'opération Bohoma"

Tchad - Boko Haram : Le Niger se félicite de la "parfaite réussite de l'opération Bohoma"

Tchad : prise en charge de l'eau, la STE exhorte à une gestion rationnelle Tchad : prise en charge de l'eau, la STE exhorte à une gestion rationnelle 16/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad - Boko Haram : le ministre nigérien de la défense s'est rendu à Baga Sola

16/04/2020

Tchad : prise en charge de l'eau pendant six mois, les précisions de la STE

16/04/2020

Tchad : lancement d'une distribution de 2000 sacs de denrées alimentaires

16/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Covid-19 : Tchadiens bloqués à l’étranger, l’État se mobilise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/04/2020 - Aliou TALL

(Tribune) Africains en Chine : Non à l'Apartheid sanitaire

(Tribune) Africains en Chine : Non à l'Apartheid sanitaire

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus ​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 16/04/2020 - Alaeddin Saleh

La Turquie commence à regretter son ingérence en Libye ?

La Turquie commence à regretter son ingérence en Libye ?

Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19 Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19 14/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA