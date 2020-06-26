International community shows strong support for Sudan with $1.8 billion pledge

Over $1.8 billion dollars in pledges for Sudan poured in during a high-level Sudan Partnership Conference held on Thursday, 25 June 2020, marking an important step in the African nation’s re-engagement with the international community. African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) President, Akinwumi Adesina, and the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund chiefs attended the Conference,… […]

