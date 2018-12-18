Invitation to attend 69th Berlin International Film Festival

Moses Shivakola-Mberira, Founding Member and Regional Film Development Executive of the Filmmakers Association of Namibia (FAM), will participate in an information tour to Germany within the framework of the 69thBerlin International Film Festival. The visit takes place from 6 to 14 February 2019 and is part of the Visitors’ Programme of the Federal Republic of […]

