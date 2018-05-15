Iran can turn table on USA, Israel, SaAr etc by taking peaceful march of Palestinian refugees to Jerusalem











Bengaluru, India --- Of course Iran should not be allowed to make nuclear weapons of mass destruction but then why UN permanent members, Israel, India, Pakistan etc should be allowed to do so. As far past record is concerned USA is the only country which has bad record of nuking Nagasaki and Hiroshima of Japan in 1945. As far problem in Syria etc it can easily be solved by bringing democracy over there by ensuring elections under the supervision of UN Election Commission under the protection of UN Peace Keeping Force but USA, Russia, Saudi Arabia (SaAr) will not do it and will blame only Iran (which is also guilty of bloodshed in Syria etc) for all the gory troubles in NAME region.



Therefore USA has no merit in scrapping nuclear deal with Iran and putting sanctions on it on the instigation of Israel, SaAr etc. It is only a matter of time when other signatories of this deal (especially European countries) will also sooner than later fall-in line on the dictates of USA. In a nutshell Iran will be isolated by USA and its camp-followers (except may be China and Russia, the other signatories of Iran nuclear deal).



But what is surprising is that Iran is trying to fight this high-handedness of USA by ineffective methods. If Iran is really serious about turning the table on USA, Israel, SaAr etc then it should take recourse to justice and agitate the issue of Jerusalem which will not only ensure victory to Shia Iran in its fight with USA and its camp followers but will also earn it immense goodwill from entire Muslim world (including Sunnis) and from other countries like India etc which has always supported the cause of Palestinians.



In the entire history of Islam the SaAr, having Mecca-Medina, has had an especial place for Muslims all over the world (especially for Sunni Muslims, who constitute ~ 85 % population of global Sunni-Shia Muslims). In modern times the King of SaAr has acquired an added role as a leader of Sunni-Muslim world. But King Salman of SaAr has failed in his duty to provide leadership to Sunnis with the result they are weeping and bleeding profusely [from AF-PAK-Kashmir to NAME (including Syria) regions]. This is in addition to Palestinian problem which has caused immense bloodshed, loss of lives through wars between Israel and Arab countries and terrorist activities throughout the world including 9/11 etc. The Sunni – Muslim world has faced all these problems because Sunni-Muslims mostly led by SaAr have allowed themselves to be taken for granted by USA, which recently inflicted humiliation on Muslims by declaring Jerusalem as capital of Israel and now moving its Embassy to Jerusalem.



Iran should solve Israel-Palestine problem by rehabilitating all Palestinian refugees in Israel-Palestine and for this Iran should immediately launch ‘Organization for Rehabilitation of Palestinians’ (ORP) because the ‘Organization of Islamic Cooperation’ (OIC), ‘Gulf Cooperation Council’ (GCC) etc wouldn’t serve the purpose. Iran through ORP should ensure peaceful & non-violent march of ~ 1 million volunteers and ~ 4 million Palestine refugees to Israel-Palestine as given below:-



(1)- Israel PM Netanyahu on December 10, 2017 said during his visit to France that US president Trump has done justice while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (hence USA would also shift its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem) because as per Netanyahu Jerusalem has been the capital not only of Jewish State of Israel but also of Jews for the last 3,000 years. PM Netanyahu is wrong and both USA & Israel are trying to play over-smart about Palestinian problem. As far history of 3,000 years, by brazenly violating the terms of Balfour Declaration of 1917 (and other League of Nation's subsequent promises regarding Trusteeship), the present day Israel (from where Palestinians have been summarily driven out by force), has been justified mainly in the name of holocaust in which ~ 6 million Jews were allegedly butchered in Europe during World War II, though Palestinians (who instead have been harassed) had nothing to do with holocaust. Before 1917 Muslims were ~ 85.5 % Jews ~ 12 % and Christians & others were ~ 2.5 % in Israel / Palestine. Before 1917 there was no movement or armed struggle by Jews in or out of Israel to take Israel back from the Palestinians. Even as per ‘Old Testament’ Israel does not belong to Jews (rather Jews were taken out from Egypt by Prophet Moses and were asked to kill the then residents of and capture this ‘Promised Land’ of Israel). Now Jews want to make Israel a Jewish State with 75 % Jews in it and wants to leave Palestinians in either very small area of unviable State of Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip) or as permanent refugees in other countries.



(2)- As per media reports presently the population of Israel is ~ 8 million in which 75 % (~ 6 million) are Jews where as there are ~ 10.5 million Palestinians (~ 4.75 million in Palestine the West-Bank, Gaza-Strip and East Jerusalem + ~ 1.75 million in Israel and ~ 4 million registered refugees). All these Muslim Palestinians (more than Jews) are legally entitled to remain in Israel / Palestine. This of-course will bring Muslim Palestinians in majority in Israel / Palestine but this is the only justifiable remedy for the over-smartness of USA and Israel, that have forgotten that world community expects UN member countries to have their citizens from different religions (In India also Hindus and Muslims are expected to live together, peacefully). The USA, the self-proclaimed leader of free world is especially more in the wrong when in this 21 st century of Secularism the USA is supporting a theocratic Jewish State of Israel (therefore two-State-solution based on religion should be discarded in favor of one-State-solution for Jews and Palestinians)



(3)- Hence Iran should immediately launch ORP and call the meeting of ORP to formulate details of program for peaceful march of ~ 1 million volunteers and ~ 4 million Palestine refugees to Israel-Palestine. Though Iran and other oil rich Muslim countries can provide funds for this mission but it should not be done in this way. Muslims from all over the world should be asked to contribute (as per their financial capacity) for this peaceful march (This will ensure participation of entire Muslim world in this peaceful march and will bring tremendous respect among non-Muslims for Islam / Iran). After this contribution (whatever shortage will be there in funds) can be given by Iran and by oil rich Muslim countries. The ORP should have its ordinary members and members in its executive committee from all the Muslim countries (their leaders from government, social & political organizations, religious leaders etc) and from non-Muslim majority countries too (which support the cause of Palestinians).



(4)- From their countries the travelling, food during transit etc expenses of volunteers and refugees should be taken care of by ORP. Volunteers should be taken from all Muslim countries preferably proportional to their population (including from India which has ~ 200 million Muslims, the ~ 11 % of global Muslim population). Secular non-Muslims from all over the world, who want to join this peaceful march to Israel-Palestine, should also be welcomed by ORP. These ~ five million people (~1 million volunteers + ~ 4 million Palestine refugees) should enter Israel-Palestine at about 10 entry points @ ~ one hundred thousand persons per day (total for all entry points) so that government of Israel can arrange their arrest and accommodation in prisons in a smooth manner in a period of ~ two months.



(5)- Once these ~ five million people (~1 million volunteers + ~ 4 million Palestine refugees) are accommodated in prisons by government of Israel then Iran should call another meeting of ORP to discuss further course of action in the interest of rehabilitating all the Palestinian refugee in one state of Israel-Palestine and also to get ~ 1 million volunteers freed from the prisons of Israel-Palestine and sending them back to their respective countries.



It is hoped Iran, will start endeavoring (as mentioned above) (i)- For the solution of chronic & gory Israel-Palestine problem by getting all the Palestinian refugees rehabilitated in one State of Israel-Palestine which will also put USA & its camp-followers at their proper place (ii)- For consolidate all the justice loving people of the world which will facilitate justice to beleaguered Muslims in NAME region by getting said elections in Syria etc.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India



