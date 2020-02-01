Alwihda Info
Japan and the UK collaborated to provide Capacity Building Training for the Kenya Coast Guard Service


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Japan and the United Kingdom collaborated to provide capacity building training for the Kenya Coast Guard Service Officers from 20th to 31st January, 2020 in Mombasa. On 28th and 29th, CDR Mr. NAKAGOME Masaki, Defense Attach to Kenya from Japan Maritime Self Defense Forces and Commander Ms. Karen Cahill, Maritime Security Advisor from the British […]

