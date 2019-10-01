Japan to provide food assistance to 180,000 primary school learners in Lesotho

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes the Japanese Government contribution of JPY200,000,000 (equivalent to about US$ 1,860,000) that will enable WFP to strengthen food assistance to some 180,000 primary school children, through the Government of Lesotho’s national school feeding programme. A ceremony was held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes the Japanese Government contribution of JPY20...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...