Jean-Pierre Bekolo’s ‘Miraculous Weapons’ scoops Ecobank Foundation Prize at Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou Film Festival (FESPACO)

The Cameroonian “Miraculous weapons” produced by Jean-Pierre Bekolo was judged to be the film giving the most positive image of Africa, at the influential 2019 Festival Panafricain du Cinéma et de la Télévision de Ougadougou (FESPACO). As winner of the Ecobank Foundation’s (EcobankFoundation.org) Sembène Ousmane prize, Jean-Pierre Bekolo received XOF 5,000,000 and a bronze trophy. […]

