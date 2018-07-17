Join us on Nelson Mandela International Day! Donate-A-Book to the school library!

The Embassy of South Africa in Khartoum, UNICEF, UNIC and MTN have the honor to invite you to join the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day at Al-Mahdiya Basic School for Boys, Al-Hara Al-Tanya in Omdurman on Wednesday 18 July at 11:30 a.m. On this Day, volunteers will donate books to the school library. The […]

