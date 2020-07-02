Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Joint Statement by heads of multilateral development banks and the World Trade Organization (WTO) on supporting trade finance during the COVID-19 crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juillet 2020


The COVID-19 pandemic has provoked the deepest economic downturn of our lifetimes. In addition to the ongoing shocks to supply and demand, international trade has been affected by a reduction in the supply of trade finance. Risk perceptions about non-payment in international trade are at the highest levels in a decade; banks are increasingly reluctant […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



