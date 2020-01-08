Joint Statement by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, Mr. Mohamed Elshabik, and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, on the Inter-communal Violence in West Darfur

A joint Government and UN delegation just returned from a two day visit to El Geneina, West Darfur, 5-6 January, having assessed the situation to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly women, children and the people with disabilities. The delegation included the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), the Ministry of […]

