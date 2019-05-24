Alwihda Info
Juba forum explores ways to advance the status of women in South Sudan (Joshua Mmali)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A two-day national advocacy forum on women, peace and security has concluded in Juba, with discussions having focused on ways to influence and achieve women’s effective participation in governance and the country’s peace process. “It’s very crucial for us to have this working group, so that we can see and learn lessons from the women […]

A two-day national advocacy forum on women, peace and security has concluded in Juba, with discussions having focused on ways to influence and achieve w...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



