Kenya: €188m African Development Bank loan to boost COVID-19 response

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) today approved an €188 million loan to support the Government of Kenya’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the related economic, health and social impacts. The loan will extend additional resources to Kenya as the country takes steps to contain the spread […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) today approved an €188 million loan to support the Government of Keny...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...