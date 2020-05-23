Alwihda Info
Kenya: €188m African Development Bank loan to boost COVID-19 response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) today approved an €188 million loan to support the Government of Kenya’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the related economic, health and social impacts. The loan will extend additional resources to Kenya as the country takes steps to contain the spread […]

