Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kabras stay top of the Kenya Cup; Strathmore, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) stay on course for Championship semifinal qualification


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Kabras Sugar and KCB combined for a total of 119 points against their opponents as the top tier Kenya Cup league resumed on Saturday 11 January 2020. A 38-0 win away to Top Fry Nakuru, champions in 2012/13 and 2013/14 saw Kabras maintain their lead atop the standings with 45 points, one more than second […]

Kabras Sugar and KCB combined for a total of 119 points against their opponents as the top tier Kenya Cup league resumed on Saturday 11 January 2020. A 38-0 win away to Top Fry Nakuru...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



