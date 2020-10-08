Landmark Move: South Africa & India propose no patents on COVID-19 medicines, tools during pandemic

MSF: “With this bold action, India and South Africa have shown that governments want to be back in the driver’s seat when it comes to ensuring all people can have access to needed COVID-19 medical products” In a landmark move, India and South Africa on 2 October asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to allow […]

MSF: “With this bold action, India and South Africa have shown that governments want to be back in the driver’s seat when it comes to ensuring all people can...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...